हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
DNA Verified
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Are aliens trying to contact Earth? Know what new study suggests
Scientists are still looking for signs of alien life on other planets. But how can we know if they’re ever trying to make contact? Can we predict when can they make contact?
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Balasore
Virat Kohli
Alia Bhatt
Popular Stories
More
ICC World Cup 2023: when will the official schedule be announced?
Apple's latest product to cost more than Alto K10; Hint: Not iPhone 15, iPad, Mac
Vicky Kaushal says he gets ‘very scared’ when Katrina Kaif watches his dance rehearsal videos, here’s why
Why do you feel tingling in your feet? Here's what you can to do about it
Meet Google's India rival whom ChatGPT CEO met; not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, net worth is...
Most Viewed
More
Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, s...
Nitya Shetty sparks controvers...
In pics: Politician-actress Ar...
Diabetes: What is the best tim...
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhi...
Speed Reads
More
RBI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 35 Junior Engineer posts at opportunities.rbi.org.in
ICAI CA Foundation Exam admit card released at icai.org, exam from June 24, check direct link here
HM Amit Shah has asked Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to drop…: Sanjay Raut makes big claim
CTET 2023 exam date OUT at ctet.nic.in, check official notification here
NTA NEET UG result 2023 likely to be declared next week at neet.nta.nic.in, know how to check
Most Watched
More
Odisha Train Accident: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw prays ...
Over 8 killed, many injured as Katra-bound bus rolls down go...
Karnataka Chief Minister: Siddaramaiah emerges as preferred ...
TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at home due to alleg...
Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar; Bangladesh braces f...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ABOUT DNA
CONTACT US
INVESTORS
ADVERTISE
PRIVACY-POLICY
DISPUTE
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
DNA Verified
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall