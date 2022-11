Amid mass layoffs, UN urges Elon Musk to safeguard human rights at Twitter

Amid mass Twitter layoffs, UN urges Elon Musk to 'ensure human rights are central' to company's management. In an open letter, UN human rights chief Volker Turk has urged Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to ensure that respect for human rights is at the core of the social network and its management.