Air pollution worsens in Thailand, nearly 2 lakh people hospitalised in past week | DNA India

Thailand is choking on a thick haze that has engulfed the capital city, Bangkok. Nearly 200,000 people have been hospitalized in the country this week. The severe pollution has been caused by a dangerous mix of industrial emissions agricultural burning, and vehicle fumes. The rising levels of air pollution have put immense pressure on the country’s healthcare services.