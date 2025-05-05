Air India Flight Suspended Air India Flight To Tel Aviv Diverted After Missile Strike Near Airport

Air India Flight Suspended: Air India Flight To Tel Aviv Diverted After Missile Strike Near Airport An Air India flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi after a missile strike near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, just an hour before landing. Flight AI139 was rerouted while in Jordanian airspace, according to Flightradar24. Air India confirmed the flight landed safely in Abu Dhabi and will return to Delhi. In light of the incident, Air India has suspended all flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv till May 6, prioritizing passenger and crew safety. Customers with bookings between May 4–6 can reschedule with a one-time waiver or opt for a full refund. Meanwhile, Israeli police confirmed that air traffic was temporarily halted after a missile was fired from Yemen. Final security checks are still underway.