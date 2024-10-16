Air India Bomb Threat Singapore Scrambles Jets To Escort Air India Express Plane After Bomb Threat

Singapore armed forces scrambled two fighter jets to escort an Air India plane. This was done to move the plane away from populated areas following a bomb threat. The Air India Express plane from Madurai to Singapore had received a bomb threat. The plane landed safely at Changi Airport, where it was subsequently handled by airport police. Investigations into the threat are ongoing. There was no immediate statement from Air India Express on the incident.