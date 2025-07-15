Ahmedabad Crash Probe Etihad Takes Big Action On Boeing 787s After Air India Crash Asks Pilots To

Etihad has issued a directive to its pilots to 'exercise caution' while operating fuel control switches on Boeing 787 aircraft. It has also ordered an inspection of their locking mechanism. The instructions follow a communication from US aviation safety regulator to its counterparts around the world after Indian investigating agencies released their preliminary findings into Air India crash. The Etihad bulletin instructs pilots to exercise caution when operating the fuel control switches or any other switches in their vicinity. It adds that they should also avoid the presence of any objects on the pedestal that could result in their inadvertent movement. It also requires flight crew to immediately report any observed anomalies.