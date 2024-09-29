After Hassan Nasrallahs Death This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon Beirut: The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah on Saturday announced that its leader, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was “martyred in a criminal attack” on the southern suburbs of Beirut, late Friday evening. “Our leadership is committed to continuing the jihad against the enemy and supporting Gaza and defending Lebanon and its steadfast nation,” the organisation said in a statement, news agency IANS reported. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s death creates a significant void within the organization, which has already experienced substantial leadership losses following months of targeted Israeli strikes against its ranks.