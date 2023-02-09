A heart-wrenching story of the man who survived the Turkey earthquake and his family who didnt

Peering out from under a large slab of concrete and brick Abdulalim Muaini gestures weakly at his rescuers. It has been over two days since a massive earthquake brought his home tumbling down upon him. Close beside him lies his wife Esra, the rescue has come too late for her. It was unclear what had happened to their daughters, Mahsen and Besira. Abdulalim's legs were trapped underneath concrete. He was conscious but could talk to his rescuers. He survived, but his family did not. On the ground lay three bodies wrapped in blankets - Esra, Mahsen, and Besira.