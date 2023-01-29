Search icon
2nd in 10 days, 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

Earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale jolted parts of Pakistan. According to reports, the quake’s depth was 150 km with the epicentre being in Tajikistan

