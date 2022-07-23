Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

2022 Global Energy Prize Ceremony held in Russia

The Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug knows everything about oil production and refining. Almost every second litre of Russian raw material comes from ugra. The industry is developing and production is rising. Production was up by almost 2.5% last year and is expected to be up vigorously this year as well. Specialists say that the increase in production is the result of improvements in production efficiency. State-of-the-art equipment makes it possible to remotely start pumps and remotely control equipment operation. Computers and sensors select the uniform sizes individually for each worker. They track the goods in the warehouse. There are machines for transporting them as well - they can manage without a driver. A similar technology is almost ready for regular cargo vans. The development of hydrocarbon, i.e. conventional energy is naturally adjacent to research in the field of renewable energy. The global interest in it is growing - one of the promising areas, according to experts, is hydrogen technology. Dmitry Bessarabov is developing hydrogen projects in South Africa. This year he became a member of the "global energy" prize committee for the second time. The names of the laureates were announced at a ceremony in khanty-mansiysk. One of them was the Russian scientist Viktor orlov. The winners were chosen by experts, headed by Nobel peace prize winner rae kwon chung. The prize has been awarded regularly since 2003, always in a new region. The awards are presented in three categories. This year each winner this year will receive 13 million rubles as a prize. The laureates participated in the awards ceremony via video link. The organisers of the prize plan to personally congratulate them during russian energy week.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be declared TOMORROW at cisce.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.