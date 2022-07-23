2022 Global Energy Prize Ceremony held in Russia

The Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug knows everything about oil production and refining. Almost every second litre of Russian raw material comes from ugra. The industry is developing and production is rising. Production was up by almost 2.5% last year and is expected to be up vigorously this year as well. Specialists say that the increase in production is the result of improvements in production efficiency. State-of-the-art equipment makes it possible to remotely start pumps and remotely control equipment operation. Computers and sensors select the uniform sizes individually for each worker. They track the goods in the warehouse. There are machines for transporting them as well - they can manage without a driver. A similar technology is almost ready for regular cargo vans. The development of hydrocarbon, i.e. conventional energy is naturally adjacent to research in the field of renewable energy. The global interest in it is growing - one of the promising areas, according to experts, is hydrogen technology. Dmitry Bessarabov is developing hydrogen projects in South Africa. This year he became a member of the "global energy" prize committee for the second time. The names of the laureates were announced at a ceremony in khanty-mansiysk. One of them was the Russian scientist Viktor orlov. The winners were chosen by experts, headed by Nobel peace prize winner rae kwon chung. The prize has been awarded regularly since 2003, always in a new region. The awards are presented in three categories. This year each winner this year will receive 13 million rubles as a prize. The laureates participated in the awards ceremony via video link. The organisers of the prize plan to personally congratulate them during russian energy week.