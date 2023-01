18 killed, 70 injured in Russian attack on Ukraine's Dnipro | Russia-Ukraine War | DNAIndiaNews

The death toll from Russia's missile attack in Dnipro has climbed to 18. Seventy-three people were injured with 40 in hospital including four in intensive care. Ukraine's top military command said that Russia launched three air strikes 57 missile strikes and carried out 69 attacks from heavy weapon rocket salvo systems.