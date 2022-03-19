Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

14th India-Japan annual summit: Japanese PM Kashida on 2-day India visit

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is currently on a 2-day visit to India to further deepen bilateral ties. He will hold talks with Indian PM Narendra Modi. #Japan #India #Kishida

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.