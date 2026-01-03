Venezuela-US tensions LIVE: Trump says Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, wife captured after airstrikes

03 Jan 2026, 03:22 PM

US successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela: Trump

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.