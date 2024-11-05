US Presidential Election 2024 LIVE: The countdown to the US election has entered its final hours, and Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Kamala Harris are leaving no stone unturned to convince their voters that they should be the next president.



All eyes are on former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris as the US goes to the polls today. The two candidates have been campaigning for the last few months and pitching to their voters. The rivals visited the battleground states for one final push before voting began. Both targeted Pennsylvania, the crucial swing state and will hold competing rallies in Pittsburg later today. Over 81 million have already voted, and within hours, America will decide its 47th President.

It is expected that the winner of the razor-thin race may not be known for days after the polls close. The countdown to the US election has entered its final hours, and Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Kamala Harris are leaving no stone unturned to convince their voters that they should be the next president. There are 538 votes in total and candidates need a majority of 270 to win the presidency. Harris’ victory would make history as she will be the first female president in the US as well as the first Black woman to hold the office. On the other hand, Trump would be the first person convicted of a felony to be elected to the U.S. presidency.