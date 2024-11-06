The countdown to US election day has begun, and over 186 million Americans will vote to elect the country’s next president.

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump are vying for the presidency of the United States this year. Both of them have pushed hard in the multiple campaigns ahead of the US polling that began on Tuesday. In the final hours, tens of millions of Americans cast their votes either to elevate Vice President Kamala Harris to the Oval Office or give former President Donald Trump, a second term.

Americans have shown concerns about inflation, healthcare, and job security. And Harris and Trump have focused on important issues for many voters during their campaign. Harris promises to focus on reducing the cost of living and protecting women’s rights regarding abortion. Trump, on the other hand, emphasized the economy, lowering energy costs, and policies on immigrants.