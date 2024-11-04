Ahead of the US Presidential Election 2024, a new poll predicted Donald Trump will precede Kamala Harris in the upcoming voting scheduled on November 5, 2024. As per AtlasIntel, the Republican nominee is favoured to win in all swing states–Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The development comes after a shock poll in Iowa which said the Democratic nominee is ahead by three points in the turf which gave Trump victory in 2016 and 2020.