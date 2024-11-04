Trump secured victory in Iowa during his previous two presidential campaigns, winning by more than 9 percentage points in 2016 and by 8 points in 2020.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has surpassed Republican Donald Trump in a new poll in Iowa, with likely women voters responsible for the turnaround in a state that Trump easily won in 2016 and 2020, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released on Saturday, Reuters reports.

The poll of 808 likely voters, who were surveyed Oct. 28-31, has Harris leading Trump 47%-44% in Iowa, which has been trending deeply Republican in recent years. It is within the 3.4 percentage point margin of error, but it marked a turnaround from a September Iowa Poll that had Trump with a 4-point lead, the newspaper reported.

"The poll shows that women — particularly those who are older or who are politically independent — are driving the late shift toward Harris," the Register said. Trump secured victory in Iowa during his previous two presidential campaigns, winning by more than 9 percentage points in 2016 and by 8 points in 2020.

