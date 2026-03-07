US-Israel and Iran Conflict LIVE UPDATES: Iran apologises to neighbours in Gulf, says, 'We're sorry'

The conflict between United States-Israel and Iran continues to escalate middle east tensions, triggering missile threats, drone interceptions and security alerts across multiple countries in the region, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Iran and Israel-US war has entered day 7. On early Saturday, airstrikes hit Tehran escalating the conflict between Israel and Iran. As CNN reported, videos showed fire and thick smoke rising from Mehrabad Airport after the strikes. Iranian state media said explosions were heard in different parts of the capital. Shortly after the attacks, Iran launched retaliatory strikes toward Tel Aviv, where Israeli air defence systems intercepted the incoming missiles in the sky.

