US-Israel and Iran Conflict LIVE UPDATES: Iran apologises to neighbours in Gulf, says, 'We're sorry'

The conflict between United States-Israel and Iran continues to escalate middle east tensions, triggering missile threats, drone interceptions and security alerts across multiple countries in the region, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

US-Israel and Iran Conflict LIVE UPDATES: Iran apologises to neighbours in Gulf, says, 'We're sorry'
The conflict between United States-Israel and Iran continues to escalate middle east tensions, triggering missile threats, drone interceptions and security alerts across multiple countries in the region, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The ongoing military escalation began last week after the United States and Israel launched a joint military strike on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile and drone attacks targeting US bases and diplomatic facilities across the Gulf region. 

The Iran and Israel-US war has entered day 7. On early Saturday, airstrikes hit Tehran escalating the conflict between Israel and Iran. As CNN reported, videos showed fire and thick smoke rising from Mehrabad Airport after the strikes. Iranian state media said explosions were heard in different parts of the capital. Shortly after the attacks, Iran launched retaliatory strikes toward Tel Aviv, where Israeli air defence systems intercepted the incoming missiles in the sky.

Stay tuned with DNA India for Latest Updates

 

  • 07 Mar 2026, 02:18 PM

    Operations at Dubai International Airport have partially resumed

    Operations at Dubai International Airport have partially resumed after services were temporarily suspended.

  • 07 Mar 2026, 02:20 PM

    Qatar Intercepts Missile Attack; Security Alert Issued in Doha

    Qatar intercepted missile attack targeting its territory; Defence Ministry confirms armed forces neutralised the threat. Security alert briefly raised as the Interior Ministry issued mobile warnings asking residents to remain indoors. Minutes later, situation had returned to normal.

     

     

  • 07 Mar 2026, 02:16 PM

    Dubai airport operations shut

    After explosions heard over Dubai airport, authorities suspended all operations at the city’s airport. Emirates also announced that all flights to and from Dubai will remain suspended until further notice, according to reports from AP. “For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended. All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols,” the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

  • 07 Mar 2026, 02:11 PM

    Iran apologises to neighbours in Gulf: 'We're sorry'

    Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries and said that Tehran will not carry out missile strikes or attacks against neighbouring states unless an attack on Iran originates from their territory. He said, "I must apologise on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran," according to AFP.

  • 07 Mar 2026, 12:27 PM

    US to Deploy third aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in Middle East

    US is reportedly sending another aircraft carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, to the Middle East amid ongoing conflict with Iran. This will be the third US aircraft carrier deployed to the region. Two other carriers, USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln, are already operating in the region.

  • 07 Mar 2026, 12:22 PM

    Loud explosion heard in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Airport

    Amid ongoing conflict beween Iran and Israel-US, several loud explosions were heard in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as Reuters reported. Moreover, an explosion was also heard near Dubai International Airport, with witnesses reporting smoke in the sky. According to Dubai Media Office, the incident was caused by debris falling after an aerial interception and was described as minor.

