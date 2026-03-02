US-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran launches ferocious attacks, explosions in Dubai, Doha, Manama, panic grips Tel Aviv

The CIA reportedly tracked Iranian leaders for months, aiding strikes that killed Khamenei along with over 50 of his close associates.

The United States has vowed to avenge the deaths of three American service members killed during ongoing military operations against Iran, with President Donald Trump warning that more casualties are likely before the conflict ends. These were the first confirmed US losses since US and Israel intensified strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a social media video, Trump promised retaliation but also hinted at openness to talks, telling The Atlantic he had agreed to dialogue with Iran’s new leadership.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said Tehran spent two decades studying US military strategy and built a decentralized “Mosaic Defence” to sustain operations despite bombings. The CIA reportedly tracked Iranian leaders for months, aiding strikes that killed Khamenei along with over 50 of his close associates.

Britain’s defence secretary John Healey said on Sunday that two Iranian ballistic missiles launched in the direction of Cyprus were shot down.

Meanwhile, three American service members have been killed and five others seriously injured during the US attacks on Iran, the military announced Sunday. Renewed waves of Iranian missile and drone attacks have rocked the Middle East, prompting air-raid sirens in cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and in parts of Qatari capital Doha and Kuwait. One woman was killed in Israel, as Tehran's retaliation intensified, reported The Times of Israel. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that a US naval base was targeted in Kuwait and a ‘large number' of ’American forces were killed' in the strike.

