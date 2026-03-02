FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Arijit Singh releases first independent song Raina after retirement from playback singing, fans say 'no one can replace him'

US Embassy in Pakistan cancels visa appointments, citizen services after mob attack on its Consulates General in Karachi, Lahore

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda along with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony

Erica Fernandes says situation is 'scary' as flights remain suspended amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'No sugar coating it'

Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna greets passengers on flight with Vijay Deverakonda, fans ask 'why are they flying in economy'

From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh's hypocritical politics on Avimukteshwaranand and the elusive Brahmin vote in 2027 UP elections

Pakistan's Nur Khan Air Base, which was under restoration after India's Op Sindoor, targeted by Taliban; Afghanistan says, 'Precise aerial operations'

Sanju Samson reveals emotional backstory behind 'very private' celebration after match-winning 97* vs WI in Kolkata

Dalal Street opens in red amid Iran-Israel war: Sensex crashes 890 points, Nifty below 25000; Oil jumps 7%

PM Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu, stresses to prioritise civilians' safety amid Middle East crisis: 'Conveyed India's concerns'

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran launches ferocious attacks, explosions in Dubai, Doha, Manama, panic grips Tel Aviv

The CIA reportedly tracked Iranian leaders for months, aiding strikes that killed Khamenei along with over 50 of his close associates.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 12:45 PM IST

US-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran launches ferocious attacks, explosions in Dubai, Doha, Manama, panic grips Tel Aviv
The United States has vowed to avenge the deaths of three American service members killed during ongoing military operations against Iran, with President Donald Trump warning that more casualties are likely before the conflict ends. These were the first confirmed US losses since US and Israel intensified strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a social media video, Trump promised retaliation but also hinted at openness to talks, telling The Atlantic he had agreed to dialogue with Iran’s new leadership.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said Tehran spent two decades studying US military strategy and built a decentralized “Mosaic Defence” to sustain operations despite bombings. The CIA reportedly tracked Iranian leaders for months, aiding strikes that killed Khamenei along with over 50 of his close associates.

Britain’s defence secretary John Healey said on Sunday that two Iranian ballistic missiles launched in the direction of Cyprus were shot down.

Meanwhile, three American service members have been killed and five others seriously injured during the US attacks on Iran, the military announced Sunday. Renewed waves of Iranian missile and drone attacks have rocked the Middle East, prompting air-raid sirens in cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and in parts of Qatari capital Doha and Kuwait. One woman was killed in Israel, as Tehran's retaliation intensified, reported The Times of Israel. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that a US naval base was targeted in Kuwait and a ‘large number' of ’American forces were killed' in the strike.

Check live updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 02 Mar 2026, 12:43 PM

    US-Iran War Live Updates: US embassy in Kuwait hit by Iranian drone, warning issued

    The US embassy in Kuwait said Monday that people should not come to the facility, as an AFP correspondent saw smoke rising from the diplomatic mission on Iran's third day of retaliatory Gulf attacks." There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the Embassy. Take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows.

    Do not go outside," the embassy said in a statement."U.S. Embassy personnel are sheltering in place," it added.

  • 02 Mar 2026, 11:44 AM

    US-Iran War Live Updates: Larijani slams Trump's 'delusional fantasies' amid escalating tensions

    Iran's top security official, Ali Larijani, said Iran won't negotiate with the US, following a joint US-Israel military strike on Iran that halted planned diplomatic talks. Larijani denied reports of seeking talks with the US after the strike, saying "we will not negotiate with the United States.

  • 02 Mar 2026, 11:42 AM

    US-Iran War Live Updates: US embassy in Pakistan suspends services amid protests

    The US Embassy in Islamabad has cancelled all visa appointments and American Citizen Services for March 2 at its offices in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore due to protests in Pakistan. US citizens are advised to be cautious and stay updated.

