HomeWorld

WORLD

Tsunami Alert LIVE Updates: Over 9 lakh residents under evacuation in Japan

Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency issued an evacuation advisory for more than 900,000 people in 133 municipalities along the Pacific coast, from Hokkaido to Okinawa, in reaction to the tsunami threat.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Tsunami Alert LIVE Updates: Over 9 lakh residents under evacuation in Japan
Tsunami Alert LIVE Updates

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 8.8 struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated, generating a tsunami of up to 4 metres (13 feet), damaging buildings, and prompting evacuation warnings in the area several areas in Japan and the United States.

Residents of Honolulu fled to higher ground Tuesday after hearing tsunami danger sirens. A 40-centimeter (1.3-foot) tsunami was registered in Tokachi, which is situated on the southern shore of Hokkaido, the northernmost main island of Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency issued an evacuation advisory for more than 900,000 people in 133 municipalities along the Pacific coast, from Hokkaido to Okinawa, in reaction to the tsunami threat, according to AP report.

 

  • 30 Jul 2025, 11:01 AM

    'Tsunami warning in effect for those in Hawaii,' Trump notes post 8.8 Pacific quake

    US President Donald Trump on Wednesday noted a tsunami warning issued after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean. Trump asked people to visit their government portal for the latest information and be updated.

  • 30 Jul 2025, 10:46 AM

    Tsunami Warning: Over 9 lakh residents under evacuation in Japan

    Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency issued an evacuation advisory for more than 900,000 people in 133 municipalities along the Pacific coast, from Hokkaido to Okinawa, in reaction to the tsunami threat, according to AP.

     

