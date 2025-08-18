Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President to meet Trump in Washington today to discuss Ukraine War

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

Viral video: Faissal Khan REVEALS Aamir Khan has an illegitimate child OUT of WEDLOCK after having affair with..., furious netizens react

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment

Building Scalable Intelligence in Software Systems: How Sai Charan Ponnoju Turns Engineering Insight into Research Contributions

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor: Net worth, background, and Bollywood journey of Param Sundari duo

'Amazing Act of Devotion...': A 60-year-old Beggar donates Rs 1.83 Lakh to renovate a temple

Priyanka Chopra stuns in satin emerald dress at Jonas family celebration, SEE PICS

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check out Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind while fasting

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE PICS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process

IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can no

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend of Rs..., approves Noel Tata's appointment

BIG news for Tata Sons shareholders: Ratan Tata's company announces dividend...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeWorld

WORLD

Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President to meet Trump in Washington today to discuss Ukraine War

Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelensky White House Meeting: This comes two days after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 07:29 PM IST

Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President to meet Trump in Washington today to discuss Ukraine War
Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting LIVE Updates

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House on Monday to discuss how to end Russia's three-year war in Ukraine. This comes two days after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska to discuss the Ukraine conflict. After that summit, Trump abandoned the requirement of reaching a ceasefire in order to hold further talks and aligned with Putin's position that negotiations should focus on a long-term settlement instead.

Trump-Zelenskyy Washington meeting time

Trump is expected to meet Zelensky at 10:45 pm IST on Monday at the White House. The American and Ukrainian leaders are scheduled to first meet privately, without the Europeans. Talks could be a pivotal moment in the war. After meeting Putin in Alaska, Trump is making a big push for a breakthrough.

In his Sunday night post, Trump wrote that Zelenskyy should also accept Russia’s illegal 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region. As part of a deal, Putin has said the United States and its European allies can provide Ukraine with a security guarantee resembling NATO’s collective defence pledge, according to a senior US official.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of talks with Donald Trump on Monday that Russia should not be “rewarded” for its invasion, after the US leader pressed Ukraine to make concessions in exchange for peace. Check the latest updates on the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting below:

LIVE BLOG

  • 18 Aug 2025, 07:23 PM

    Everyone seeks dignified peace and true security: Zelenskyy

    "Russians are attacking Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the Sumy region, and Odesa, destroying residential buildings and our civilian infrastructure," Ukrainian President tweeted.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 18 Aug 2025, 07:18 PM

    Russia launches strikes in Ukraine hours before Trump–Zelenskyy meeting

    Russian attacks on major Ukrainian cities killed at least 10 people on Monday, hours before the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting, Ukraine said.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 18 Aug 2025, 07:11 PM

    European leaders to attend White House talks today

    These European leaders will accompany Zelenskyy to the White House today:

    1. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
    2. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
    3. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
    4. French President Emmanuel Macron
    5. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
    6. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
    7. Finnish President Alexander Stubb

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Priyanka Chopra stuns in satin emerald dress at Jonas family celebration, SEE PICS
Priyanka Chopra stuns in satin emerald dress at Jonas family celebration, SEE PI
J-K's Kathua cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: Death toll rises to 7 in J-K's Kathua flash floods
Days after Kishtwar, cloudburst hits J-K’s Kathua; 4 dead and 6 injured
50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show
50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show
From Akshay Kumar to Sumedh Mudgalkar: Stars who played Lord Krishna on screen with grace
From Akshay Kumar to Sumedh Mudgalkar: Stars who played Lord Krishna on screen w
Nirmala Sitharaman birthday: From BJP spokesperson to leading India's economy, tracing her remarkable journey
Nirmala Sitharaman birthday: From BJP spokesperson to leading India's economy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE