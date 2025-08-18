Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President to meet Trump in Washington today to discuss Ukraine War

Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelensky White House Meeting: This comes two days after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

US President Donald Trump is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House on Monday to discuss how to end Russia's three-year war in Ukraine. This comes two days after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska to discuss the Ukraine conflict. After that summit, Trump abandoned the requirement of reaching a ceasefire in order to hold further talks and aligned with Putin's position that negotiations should focus on a long-term settlement instead.

Trump-Zelenskyy Washington meeting time

Trump is expected to meet Zelensky at 10:45 pm IST on Monday at the White House. The American and Ukrainian leaders are scheduled to first meet privately, without the Europeans. Talks could be a pivotal moment in the war. After meeting Putin in Alaska, Trump is making a big push for a breakthrough.

In his Sunday night post, Trump wrote that Zelenskyy should also accept Russia’s illegal 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region. As part of a deal, Putin has said the United States and its European allies can provide Ukraine with a security guarantee resembling NATO’s collective defence pledge, according to a senior US official.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of talks with Donald Trump on Monday that Russia should not be "rewarded" for its invasion, after the US leader pressed Ukraine to make concessions in exchange for peace.