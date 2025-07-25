Thailand-Cambodia Clash LIVE UPDATES: Thailand launches airstrikes on Cambodia as border clashes leave at least 14 dead

Thai and Cambodian soldiers have clashed along the border between their countries in a major escalation that left at least 14 people dead, mostly civilians.

The Thai military scrambling F-16 jets to conduct airstrikes on Thursday as Cambodia fired rockets and artillery shells into Thailand, intensifying the tension between the two countries.

Weeks of tension over a border issue reportedly turned into confrontations on Thursday, killing at least nine civilians, including a child, according to Reuters.

On the border between Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey and Thailand's Surin province, violence broke out close to two temples. Each side accused the other of starting the war.

An area known as the Emerald Triangle, which is home to several ancient temples and is where the borders of Thailand and Cambodia meet with Laos, is the subject of a bitter dispute between the two countries.

Decades have passed since the dispute flared up into violent military skirmishes over 15 years ago and again in May, when a Cambodian soldier lost his life in a firefight.

Along their 817-kilometer (508-mile) land border, Thailand and Cambodia have been disputing ownership at several unmarked places for over a century. This has resulted in clashes over the years and at least a dozen fatalities, including during a week-long artillery exchange in 2011.

After a Cambodian soldier was killed in a brief gunfight in May, tensions were rekindled. This led to a full-fledged diplomatic crisis and, more recently, armed conflicts.