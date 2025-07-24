Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash Live Updates: Thailand seals border with Cambodia as clashes escalate, civilians dead

24 Jul 2025, 01:26 PM

Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict Live:

Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence issued a statement accusing Thailand of deploying an excessive number of troops, using heavy weapons and carrying out air strikes in an attempt to forcibly seize Cambodian territory.



Yesterday Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Region Army, which is responsible for the Northeast, ordered the border sealed and the temple ruins in Surin closed. The orders took effect on Thursday morning according to the Bangkok Post.



Also yesterday, the Thai government expelled the Cambodian ambassador, Hun Saroeun, while recalling the Thai envoy from Phnom Penh, the publication reported.