Türkiye Earthquake Live Updates: Powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye, tremors felt in Istanbul, building collapsed

A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye, with epicenter in the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 06:44 AM IST

Türkiye Earthquake Live Updates: Powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye, tremors felt in Istanbul, building collapsed
    A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye, with epicenter in the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD. It struck at 22:48 local time (1948 GMT) at a depth of 5.99 kilometers (3.72 miles).

    Stay tuned for live updates on Türkiye Earthquake.

    LIVE BLOG

    • 28 Oct 2025, 06:40 AM

      Buildings collapsed, tremors felt in capital Istanbul, and nearby provinces

      As AP reported, three buildings and two-strorey buildings were damaged and collapsed. The tremors of powerful earthquake were felt in Istanbul, and nearby provinces of Bursa, Manisa and Izmir, Haberturk. 

