Türkiye Earthquake Live Updates: Powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye, tremors felt in Istanbul, building collapsed

A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye, with epicenter in the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD.

A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye, with epicenter in the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD. It struck at 22:48 local time (1948 GMT) at a depth of 5.99 kilometers (3.72 miles). Stay tuned for live updates on Türkiye Earthquake.