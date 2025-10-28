Türkiye Earthquake Live Updates: Powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye, tremors felt in Istanbul, building collapsed

Gold, silver prices fall today, October 28: 24K gold at Rs...; Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others
WORLD
A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye, with epicenter in the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD. It struck at 22:48 local time (1948 GMT) at a depth of 5.99 kilometers (3.72 miles).
Stay tuned for live updates on Türkiye Earthquake.
As AP reported, three buildings and two-strorey buildings were damaged and collapsed. The tremors of powerful earthquake were felt in Istanbul, and nearby provinces of Bursa, Manisa and Izmir, Haberturk.