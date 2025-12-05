FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Russian President Vladimir Putin in India Live Updates: PM Modi gives peace message to President Putin, says 'India is not neutral..'

Putin India Visit Live Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Delhi Airport on Thursday evening, and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaking with standard protocol. Russian President Putin is on a two-day visit to India (December 4-5).

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin in India Live Updates: PM Modi gives peace message to President Putin, says 'India is not neutral..'
Putin Visit To India Live News Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Delhi Airport on Thursday evening, and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaking standard protocol. Russian President Putin is on a two-day visit to India (December 4-5). PM Modi and Russian President Putin last met at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1. This is Putin's first India visit since 2021, since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

PM Modi and the Russian President shared a car ride to the venue of the bilateral meet in the Russian President's Aurus Senat. Russian President Vladimir Putin waited for about 10 minutes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join him for the drive. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin is accompanied by a Russian delegation, including Defence Minister Andrey Belousov and other ministers, as per ANI report. Representatives of the Federal Customs Service, Russia's financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev, and the CEOs of Roscosmos, Rosatom, and VEB.RF are also in the delegation.

PM Narendra Modi on his X, shared "Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people."

Stay tuned for updates.

 

 

  • 05 Dec 2025, 12:25 PM

    PM Modi's PEACE message to President Putin

    PM Modi's gives peace message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders are holding bilateral talks in Hyderabad House in Delhi. While calling Putin a 'visionary leader', PM Modi said, 'India is not neutral, on the side of peace.' He said, '"India is not neutral. India is on the side of peace. This is the era of peace... I am fully confident that with the efforts being made in recent days, the world will once again return to the direction of peace," PM Modi said as Putin sat beside him listening keenly.'

  • 05 Dec 2025, 11:23 AM

    Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at Rahtrapati Bhavan

    Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi received him there. President Putin gets 21-gun salute.

  • 05 Dec 2025, 11:10 AM

    Preparation underway at Rashtrapati Bhavan

    All dignitaries including EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan are present at the Rahtrapati Bhavan. Preparations for Russian Prsident Vladimir Putin's ceremonial welcome underway.

  • 05 Dec 2025, 11:06 AM

    PM Modi, President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Russian President Putin to receive ceremonial welcome shortly

  • 05 Dec 2025, 11:06 AM

    PM Modi, President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Putin to receive ceremonial welcome shortly

  • 05 Dec 2025, 11:01 AM

    President Putin's full itinerary for Day 2

     

    Putin will reach to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the ceremonial welcome at 11:00 am.

    Then, he will head towards Raj Ghat for the wreath-laying ceremony and will meet PM Narendra Modi. Both leaders will hold a Joint press conference at Hyderabad House at 1:50 pm.

    Putin will head to Rashtrapati Bhavan for a meeting with President Draupadi Murmu at 7 pm and will depart India, concluding his visit at 9 pm.

  • 05 Dec 2025, 10:57 AM

    PM Modi gifts Russian translated Bhagvad Gita to President Putin

    PM Modi on X posted, 'Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world.'

     

     
Advertisement