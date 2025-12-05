Russian President Vladimir Putin in India Live Updates: PM Modi gives peace message to President Putin, says 'India is not neutral..'

Putin India Visit Live Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Delhi Airport on Thursday evening, and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaking with standard protocol. Russian President Putin is on a two-day visit to India (December 4-5).

Putin Visit To India Live News Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Delhi Airport on Thursday evening, and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaking standard protocol. Russian President Putin is on a two-day visit to India (December 4-5). PM Modi and Russian President Putin last met at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1. This is Putin's first India visit since 2021, since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

PM Modi and the Russian President shared a car ride to the venue of the bilateral meet in the Russian President's Aurus Senat. Russian President Vladimir Putin waited for about 10 minutes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join him for the drive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is accompanied by a Russian delegation, including Defence Minister Andrey Belousov and other ministers, as per ANI report. Representatives of the Federal Customs Service, Russia's financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev, and the CEOs of Roscosmos, Rosatom, and VEB.RF are also in the delegation.

PM Narendra Modi on his X, shared "Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people."

Stay tuned for updates.