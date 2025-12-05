Russian President Vladimir Putin in India Live Updates: PM Modi gives peace message to President Putin, says 'India is not neutral..'

SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations
Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...
Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition
Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Black marketing soars ahead of Cuttack match, brokers sell Rs 1,100 tickets for Rs 6,000
PM Modi gives 'PEACE' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'India is not neutral...'
Who is Avadhut Sathe? finfluencer banned by Sebi due to..., seizes Rs 546 crore in crackdown
PM Modi breaks protocol to welcome President Putin at Delhi Airport; other leaders who have received this rare diplomatic gesture are...
'Is Siraj a one-format player?': Aakash Chopra questions selectors for not picking Mohammed Siraj in ODIs
WORLD
Putin India Visit Live Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Delhi Airport on Thursday evening, and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaking with standard protocol. Russian President Putin is on a two-day visit to India (December 4-5).
Putin Visit To India Live News Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Delhi Airport on Thursday evening, and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaking standard protocol. Russian President Putin is on a two-day visit to India (December 4-5). PM Modi and Russian President Putin last met at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1. This is Putin's first India visit since 2021, since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
PM Modi and the Russian President shared a car ride to the venue of the bilateral meet in the Russian President's Aurus Senat. Russian President Vladimir Putin waited for about 10 minutes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join him for the drive.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is accompanied by a Russian delegation, including Defence Minister Andrey Belousov and other ministers, as per ANI report. Representatives of the Federal Customs Service, Russia's financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev, and the CEOs of Roscosmos, Rosatom, and VEB.RF are also in the delegation.
PM Narendra Modi on his X, shared "Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people."
Stay tuned for updates.
PM Modi's gives peace message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders are holding bilateral talks in Hyderabad House in Delhi. While calling Putin a 'visionary leader', PM Modi said, 'India is not neutral, on the side of peace.' He said, '"India is not neutral. India is on the side of peace. This is the era of peace... I am fully confident that with the efforts being made in recent days, the world will once again return to the direction of peace," PM Modi said as Putin sat beside him listening keenly.'
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi received him there. President Putin gets 21-gun salute.
All dignitaries including EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan are present at the Rahtrapati Bhavan. Preparations for Russian Prsident Vladimir Putin's ceremonial welcome underway.
Putin will reach to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the ceremonial welcome at 11:00 am.
Then, he will head towards Raj Ghat for the wreath-laying ceremony and will meet PM Narendra Modi. Both leaders will hold a Joint press conference at Hyderabad House at 1:50 pm.
Putin will head to Rashtrapati Bhavan for a meeting with President Draupadi Murmu at 7 pm and will depart India, concluding his visit at 9 pm.
PM Modi on X posted, 'Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world.'