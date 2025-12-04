FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Russian President Putin in India Live Updates: President Putin to begin his 2-day India visit today, what's on agenda? Check full itinerary here

Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin his two-day visit (4-5 December) to India on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host him for a private dinner shortly after he arrives in New Delhi. In 2024, President Putin hosted PM Modi during his visit to Moscow.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 08:08 AM IST

Russian President Putin in India Live Updates: President Putin to begin his 2-day India visit today, what's on agenda? Check full itinerary here
Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin his two-day visit (4-5 December) to India on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host him for a private dinner shortly after he arrives in New Delhi. In 2024, President Putin hosted PM Modi during his visit to Moscow. 

On Friday, he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome before formal talks begin. He will then travel to Rajghat to pay respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.  Both leaders will then participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at Hyderabad House in Delhi. PM Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian President and his delegation as part of the summit programme.

Following the summit with PM Modi, President Putin will attend a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. He is also scheduled to launch the new India channel of Russia's state-run broadcaster RT, signalling an expansion of media outreach and soft-power engagement.

This marks Putin's first trip to India since the invasion of Ukraine. His last visit to India was on  in 2021. However, boh leaders met in person on 1 September this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

What's on Agenda?

The visit is expected to yield multiple agreements between Russia and India, ranging from defence to economic. The two governments may deliberate on India's proposed free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, which New Delhi has been pursuing to enhance strategic and economic cooperation. The discussion may include India's interest in the Su-57 fifth-generation fighters. 

In a statement issued on November 28, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 Dec 2025, 08:04 AM

    Full itinerary of Russian President Putin during his two-day visit

    • President Putin is expected to land in New Delhi on Thursday evening.
    • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner for him at his official residence.
    • President Putin to visit to Rajghat to pay respects at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial. 
    • followed by a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
    • Both leaders will then participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at Hyderabad House in Delhi. 
    • PM Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian President and his delegation as part of the summit programme.
    • Putin will participate in the India-Russia Business Forum.
    • He will return to Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu will host a banquet in his honour.
  • 04 Dec 2025, 08:03 AM

    When did Russian President Vladimir Putin last visited India?

    Russian President is set to begin two-day India visit today, which marks his first visit since Ukraine war. Putin last visited India in December 2021.

