Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Putin says Russia will emerge stronger, sanctions will rebound on West

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that sanctions imposed against Russia would rebound against the West, including in the form of higher food and energy prices, and Moscow would solve its problems and emerge stronger.
Putin said there had been no alternative to what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine and that Russia was not a country that could accept compromising its sovereignty for some sort of short-term economic gain.
"These sanctions would have been imposed in any case," Putin told a meeting of the Russian government. "There are some questions, problems and difficulties but in the past, we have overcome them and we will overcome them now.
"In the end, this will all lead to an increase in our independence, self-sufficiency and our sovereignty," he told a televised government meeting two weeks after Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.
His comments were designed to portray Western sanctions as self-defeating and reassure Russians that the country can withstand what Moscow is calling an "economic war" against its banks, businesses and business oligarchs.
Putin said Moscow - a major energy producer that supplies a third of Europe`s gas - would continue to meet its contractual obligations even though it has been slammed with comprehensive sanctions including a ban on US purchases of its oil.
"They announced that they are closing the import of Russian oil to the American market. Prices there are high, inflation is unprecedentedly high, has reached historic highs. They are trying to blame the results of their own mistakes on us," he said. "We have absolutely nothing to do with it."
Hitting back against the West, the Russian government said earlier it had banned exports of telecom, medical, auto, agricultural, electrical and tech equipment, among other items, until the end of 2022.
In total, over 200 items were included on the export suspension list, which also covered railway cars, containers, turbines and other goods.
The World Health Organization advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country`s public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters on Thursday.
Around 1,00,000 people evacuated from Ukraine cities in two days, said President Volodymyr Zelensky: AFP News Agency
Russia is demanding lists of all evacuating vehicles and accompanying officials and forbids any communications equipment, except for Red Cross representatives. The corridors are planned for Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, reports The Kyiv Independent.
Facebook eases rules to allow violent speech against 'Russian invaders', reports AFP News Agency
Facebook said that due to the invasion of Ukraine it has temporarily eased its rules regarding violent speech to allow statements like "death to Russian invaders," but not credible threats against civilians: AFP News Agency
After international condemnation of a Russian strike on a hospital in Mariupol and Moscow`s claims the building no longer served as a healthcare facility, the Kremlin said it would investigate further. The defence ministry later denied hitting the hospital.
Air India flight carrying students evacuated from Ukrainian city Sumy lands in Delhi
An Air India flight from Poland's Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy, landed in Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.
The flight had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, they said.
India has sent three flights to Poland to bring back 600 students evacuated from Sumy.
Another flight is expected to land in Delhi around 8.40 am, officials said.
The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday at Russia`s request, diplomats said, to discuss Moscow`s claims, presented without evidence, of U.S. biological activities in Ukraine.
Talks between Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers in Turkey made little apparent progress.
The Russian defence ministry said it would declare a ceasefire on Friday and open evacuation corridors from five cities.
Ukrainian authorities evacuated almost 40,000 people from five cities, President Zelenskiy said, but none from the encircled southern city of Mariupol, and Russian planes bombed an institute in Kharkiv that is home to an experimental nuclear reactor.