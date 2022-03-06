Russia-Ukraine war DAY 11 LIVE updates: Offensive won't end until Kyiv stops fighting, says Putin

World
Amid the harsh economical sanctions imposed on Russia, Mastercard and Visa have decided to suspend operations in the country.
The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are reaching new heights with each passing day, as the conflict has now entered its eleventh day today. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is still continuing, with the ceasefire collapsing in Mariupol a few hours ago.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also talked to US President Joe Biden earlier today, discussing the security and financial situation of the country in the midst of a war situation. Zelenskyy has also claimed that Russia is now headed towards capturing the third nuclear plant in Ukraine.
Check latest updates for Russia-Ukraine war Day 11 here-
President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday (March 6) that Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine was going as per plan and will continue until Kyiv stopped fighting. This comes as evacuation efforts are ongoing to bring 200,000 people to safety as Russian bombs pummel multiple Ukrainian Cities including Mariupol.
India has evacuated 15,920 students via 76 flights from war-torn Ukraine as part of Operation Ganga, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia informed on Sunday. Scindia added the breakup in the tweet- Romania - 6680 (31 flights), Poland - 2822 (13 flights), Hungary - 5300 (26 flights), Slovakia - 1118 (6 flights)
Two Air India Express flights IX-1202 (Bucharest) and IX-1602 (Budapest), carrying 185 Indian nationals (total 370), arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Mumbai via Kuwait, official have said. The evacuees, most of which are students, had crossed the Ukrainian borders to reach neighbouring countries Hungary and Romania, from where they boarded the return flights.
The last leg of Operation Ganga, India's evacuation mission from Ukraine, has begun. The Indian embassy has further asked all the nationals who are still in Ukraine have been asked to reach Hungarian City Centre.
Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their own accommodation (other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach Hungaria City Centre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm, says the Embassy. pic.twitter.com/U1LmKIRHfV— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022
India is sending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as it remains embroiled in a war with Russia. The resources reached are set to reach Ukraine via Poland.
India sends humanitarian assistance to Ukraine via Poland through an Indian Air Force special flight pic.twitter.com/ErTKApnhv8— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022
More than 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian armed forces' general staff said on Sunday. A day earlier, it put Russian casualties at over 10,000. It did not report Ukrainian casualties, as per Reuters reports.
According to reports, many major companies such as Adobe, Paypal, and Payoneer have stopped all their operations in Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Earlier today, Visa and Mastercard had announced their exit from the country.
Adobe stops all new sales in Russia: https://t.co/FlLa6jkVzZ— Adobe (@Adobe) March 5, 2022
The Indian government is continuing with Operation Ganga, with another special flight containing 183 nationals and students evacuated from Ukraine landing in New Delhi, in the midst of the Russian invasion.
Indian students elated and relieved after returning from Ukraine and meeting their families at Delhi airport#RussiaUkrianeCrisis pic.twitter.com/kf85OpybYs— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022
The Russian authorities have said that they have captured several towns in Ukraine till now, and have shot down four of their jets in the midst of aerial combat. According to the TASS news agency, since the conflict began, Russia has destroyed 69 Ukrainian aircraft on the ground and 21 in the air.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to US President Joe Biden in the midst of the Russian invasion. According to ANI reports, Zelenskyy talked to Biden about "the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia”.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky talked to US President Joe Biden about "the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia," as per his tweet.— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022
According to media reports from Ukraine, the ceasefire in the city of Mariupol was violated by Russian forces when the city came under heavy shelling in the middle of civilian evacuation, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.
Civilians' evacuation in Mariupol postponed as Russian forces fail the temporary ceasefire agreement.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 5, 2022
Evacuation was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. but Russian forces didn't stop shelling the area.
Authorities were hoping to evacuate up to 200,000 people from the city.