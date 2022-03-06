Russia-Ukraine war DAY 11 LIVE updates: Offensive won't end until Kyiv stops fighting, says Putin

Amid the harsh economical sanctions imposed on Russia, Mastercard and Visa have decided to suspend operations in the country.

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are reaching new heights with each passing day, as the conflict has now entered its eleventh day today. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is still continuing, with the ceasefire collapsing in Mariupol a few hours ago.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also talked to US President Joe Biden earlier today, discussing the security and financial situation of the country in the midst of a war situation. Zelenskyy has also claimed that Russia is now headed towards capturing the third nuclear plant in Ukraine.

Check latest updates for Russia-Ukraine war Day 11 here-