Russia-Ukraine war DAY 11 LIVE updates: Offensive won't end until Kyiv stops fighting, says Putin

Amid the harsh economical sanctions imposed on Russia, Mastercard and Visa have decided to suspend operations in the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 06, 2022, 10:24 PM IST

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are reaching new heights with each passing day, as the conflict has now entered its eleventh day today. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is still continuing, with the ceasefire collapsing in Mariupol a few hours ago.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also talked to US President Joe Biden earlier today, discussing the security and financial situation of the country in the midst of a war situation. Zelenskyy has also claimed that Russia is now headed towards capturing the third nuclear plant in Ukraine.

Check latest updates for Russia-Ukraine war Day 11 here- 

  • 06 Mar 2022, 10:16 PM

    President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday (March 6) that Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine was going as per plan and will continue until Kyiv stopped fighting. This comes as evacuation efforts are ongoing to bring 200,000 people to safety as Russian bombs pummel multiple Ukrainian Cities including Mariupol.

  • 06 Mar 2022, 10:15 PM

    No closing of Ukraine airspace, says European Union leader Charles Michel, saying that the move could tigger a world war.

  • 06 Mar 2022, 09:37 PM

    India has evacuated 15,920 students via 76 flights from war-torn Ukraine as part of Operation Ganga, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia informed on Sunday. Scindia added the breakup in the tweet- Romania - 6680 (31 flights), Poland - 2822 (13 flights), Hungary - 5300 (26 flights), Slovakia - 1118 (6 flights)

  • 06 Mar 2022, 06:43 PM

    As tensions show no sign of diffusing, Russia is planning to bombard the Ukrainian city of Odesa next, amid the ongoing invasion, said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Odesa is a port city that lies on the Black Sea coast of Ukraine.

  • 06 Mar 2022, 04:41 PM

    Russian forces have now set sights on capturing another nuclear plant in Ukraine after seizing the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant last week, an IANS report quotes Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President.

  • 06 Mar 2022, 04:40 PM

    Two Air India Express flights IX-1202 (Bucharest) and IX-1602 (Budapest), carrying 185 Indian nationals (total 370), arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Mumbai via Kuwait, official have said. The evacuees, most of which are students, had crossed the Ukrainian borders to reach neighbouring countries Hungary and Romania, from where they boarded the return flights.

  • 06 Mar 2022, 03:23 PM

    The last leg of Operation Ganga, India's evacuation mission from Ukraine, has begun. The Indian embassy has further asked all the nationals who are still in Ukraine have been asked to reach Hungarian City Centre.

     

     

  • 06 Mar 2022, 02:27 PM

    India is sending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as it remains embroiled in a war with Russia. The resources reached are set to reach Ukraine via Poland. 

     

     

  • 06 Mar 2022, 01:36 PM

    More than 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian armed forces' general staff said on Sunday. A day earlier, it put Russian casualties at over 10,000. It did not report Ukrainian casualties, as per Reuters reports.

     

  • 06 Mar 2022, 12:57 PM

    According to reports, many major companies such as Adobe, Paypal, and Payoneer have stopped all their operations in Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Earlier today, Visa and Mastercard had announced their exit from the country.

     

     

  • 06 Mar 2022, 12:03 PM

    The Indian government is continuing with Operation Ganga, with another special flight containing 183 nationals and students evacuated from Ukraine landing in New Delhi, in the midst of the Russian invasion.

     

     

  • 06 Mar 2022, 11:08 AM

    The Russian authorities have said that they have captured several towns in Ukraine till now, and have shot down four of their jets in the midst of aerial combat. According to the TASS news agency, since the conflict began, Russia has destroyed 69 Ukrainian aircraft on the ground and 21 in the air.

  • 06 Mar 2022, 10:39 AM

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to US President Joe Biden in the midst of the Russian invasion. According to ANI reports, Zelenskyy talked to Biden about "the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia”.

     

     

  • 06 Mar 2022, 09:52 AM

    According to media reports from Ukraine, the ceasefire in the city of Mariupol was violated by Russian forces when the city came under heavy shelling in the middle of civilian evacuation, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. 

     

     

  • 06 Mar 2022, 09:37 AM

    U.S. payments firms Visa Inc (V.N) and Mastercard Inc on Saturday said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions there, as per Reuters reports.

