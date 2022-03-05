Headlines

Russia-Ukraine war DAY 10 LIVE updates: Russia declares ceasefire for evacuation of Mariupol & Volnovakha civilians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had requested NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to which they had disagreed.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Russia has declared a ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians belonging to Mariupol and Volnovakha in Ukraine on the tenth day of the invasion on March 5. The ceasefire began at 7:00 GMT. 

As per reports, the ceasefire is to last for five hours - from 11 am to 4 pm local time (Moscow).

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is ready for dialogue with Ukraine if all demands are agreed upon. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had requested NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to which they disagreed stating that the alliance gave Russia a go-ahead to continue the attack. 

 

  • 05 Mar 2022, 06:29 PM

    Aeroflot: Russia's flag carrier and largest airline of the Russian Federation has halted all international flights from March 8, reported by Russia's Moscow Times

     

  • 05 Mar 2022, 04:01 PM

    In the last 7 days, 6,222 Indian students have been evacuated from Romania & Moldova. Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a tweet, "Got a new airport to operate flights in Suceava (50 km from the border) instead of transporting students to Bucharest (500 km from the border). 1,050 students to be sent home in the next 2 days. 

  • 05 Mar 2022, 02:27 PM

    Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that 66,224 Ukrainian men had returned from abroad to join the fight against Russia's invasion: Reuters

  • 05 Mar 2022, 02:16 PM

    Several students are still stuck in Kharkiv. We left Ukraine on March 1st amid bombing & shelling. After crossing the Poland border Indian govt provided us help, says Pratyush Chaurasia who escaped from Kharkiv and reached Rzeszow in Poland

  • 05 Mar 2022, 01:34 PM

    Russia declares ceasefire for evacuation of civilians in Mariupol, Volnovakha

    Russia has declared a ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Sputnik news agency reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

    "Today, on March 5, starting at 10 a.m. Moscow time [07:00 GMT], Russia is declaring a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors are opening for civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," said the ministry on Saturday.

    The ministry added that the corridors and the evacuation routes have been agreed upon with Ukraine.

  • 05 Mar 2022, 10:30 AM

    Three C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of IAF, that took off yesterday from Hindan airbase, landed back at Hindan this morning. These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia & Poland & also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries. Till date, the IAF has flown 10 flights to bring back 2056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of  Operation Ganga.

  • 05 Mar 2022, 10:30 AM

    Russia has fired more than 500 missiles in the week since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Russia is launching all different types of missiles at a rate of about two dozen per day, a Pentagon official said: Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent

  • 05 Mar 2022, 10:29 AM

    Indian students stuck in Ukraine return home on special flights and reunite with their families. Visuals from Delhi airport. 

  • 05 Mar 2022, 07:20 AM

    Operation Ganga: A special Indigo flight, carrying 229 Indian nationals from Ukraine, arrives in Delhi from Suceava in Romania.

  • 05 Mar 2022, 07:09 AM

    Zelenskyy condemns NATO decision to rule out Ukraine no-fly zone, reports AFP News Agency.

  • 05 Mar 2022, 07:09 AM

    Russian law on ''fake news'' prompts media to halt reporting as websites blocked

    Russia blocked Facebook and some other websites on Friday and passed a law that gave Moscow much stronger powers to crack down on independent journalism, prompting the BBC, Bloomberg and other foreign media to suspend reporting in the country.

    Moscow`s attack on Ukraine, the biggest on a European state since World War Two, has created over 1 million refugees, a barrage of sanctions and fears of a global economic hit and wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

    Fighting was raging in Ukraine as Russian troops besieged and bombarded cities in the second week of an invasion that has isolated Moscow, which says its attack is a "special operation" to capture individuals it regards as dangerous nationalists.

    Kyiv, in the path of a Russian armoured column that has been stalled outside the Ukrainian capital for days, came under renewed assault, with explosions audible from the city centre. Europe`s biggest nuclear power plant had also been seized.

