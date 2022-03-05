Russia-Ukraine war DAY 10 LIVE updates: Russia declares ceasefire for evacuation of Mariupol & Volnovakha civilians

World
Russia has declared a ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians belonging to Mariupol and Volnovakha in Ukraine on the tenth day of the invasion on March 5. The ceasefire began at 7:00 GMT.
As per reports, the ceasefire is to last for five hours - from 11 am to 4 pm local time (Moscow).
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is ready for dialogue with Ukraine if all demands are agreed upon. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had requested NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to which they disagreed stating that the alliance gave Russia a go-ahead to continue the attack.
Aeroflot: Russia's flag carrier and largest airline of the Russian Federation has halted all international flights from March 8, reported by Russia's Moscow Times
In the last 7 days, 6,222 Indian students have been evacuated from Romania & Moldova. Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a tweet, "Got a new airport to operate flights in Suceava (50 km from the border) instead of transporting students to Bucharest (500 km from the border). 1,050 students to be sent home in the next 2 days.
Several students are still stuck in Kharkiv. We left Ukraine on March 1st amid bombing & shelling. After crossing the Poland border Indian govt provided us help, says Pratyush Chaurasia who escaped from Kharkiv and reached Rzeszow in Poland
Three C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of IAF, that took off yesterday from Hindan airbase, landed back at Hindan this morning. These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia & Poland & also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries. Till date, the IAF has flown 10 flights to bring back 2056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga.
Indian students stuck in Ukraine return home on special flights and reunite with their families. Visuals from Delhi airport.
Operation Ganga: A special Indigo flight, carrying 229 Indian nationals from Ukraine, arrives in Delhi from Suceava in Romania.
Russia blocked Facebook and some other websites on Friday and passed a law that gave Moscow much stronger powers to crack down on independent journalism, prompting the BBC, Bloomberg and other foreign media to suspend reporting in the country.
Moscow`s attack on Ukraine, the biggest on a European state since World War Two, has created over 1 million refugees, a barrage of sanctions and fears of a global economic hit and wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.
Fighting was raging in Ukraine as Russian troops besieged and bombarded cities in the second week of an invasion that has isolated Moscow, which says its attack is a "special operation" to capture individuals it regards as dangerous nationalists.
Kyiv, in the path of a Russian armoured column that has been stalled outside the Ukrainian capital for days, came under renewed assault, with explosions audible from the city centre. Europe`s biggest nuclear power plant had also been seized.