Russia-Ukraine war DAY 10 LIVE updates: Russia declares ceasefire for evacuation of Mariupol & Volnovakha civilians

Russia has declared a ceasefire for the evacuation of civilians belonging to Mariupol and Volnovakha in Ukraine on the tenth day of the invasion on March 5. The ceasefire began at 7:00 GMT.

Russian Embassy in India says "Today, on March 5, from 10am Moscow time, Russian side declared a regime of silence & opened humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol & Volnovakha. Humanitarian corridors & exit routes have been coordinated with the Ukrainian side." — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

As per reports, the ceasefire is to last for five hours - from 11 am to 4 pm local time (Moscow).

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is ready for dialogue with Ukraine if all demands are agreed upon. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had requested NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to which they disagreed stating that the alliance gave Russia a go-ahead to continue the attack.