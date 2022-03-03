Search icon
Russia-Ukraine LIVE Updates Day 8: Two explosions heard near Kyiv's Druzhby Narodiv metro station

The Ukraine media outlet also reported that Air raid alerts have been issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr and other areas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2022, 08:06 AM IST

Two explosions were heard near Kyiv's Druzhby Narodiv metro station on Wednesday (local time), according to The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet.

"A third and fourth explosion has now been heard near Kyiv's Druzhby Narodiv metro station. Air raid alerts in Kyiv. Residents must go immediately to the nearest shelter," The Kyiv Independent reported.

The Ukraine media outlet also reported that Air raid alerts have been issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr and other areas. 

"Air raid alerts in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast, Volyn Oblast, Cherkasy Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa. Residents must go to the nearest shelter," The Kyiv Independent reported.

03 Mar 2022
07:05 AM

Another Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft carrying 220 Indian passengers on board lands at its home base Hindan near Delhi, arriving from Budapest in Hungary.

07:19 AM

World Bank stops all its projects in Russia, Belarus with ''immediate effect''.

