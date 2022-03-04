Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded as the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two unfolds.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early on Friday after an attack by Russian troops, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar said.

There has been fierce fighting between local forces and Russian troops, Dmytro Orlov said in an online post, adding that there had been casualties without giving details.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities reported Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant and had entered the town with tanks. The incursion is entering its ninth day.

"As a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire," Orlov said on his Telegram channel, citing what he called a threat to world security.

He did not give details. Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency tweeted, "IAEA is aware of reports of shelling at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), in contact with Ukrainian authorities about situation."

"IAEA Director-General Rafael MarianoGrossi speaks with Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal & Ukrainian nuclear regulator & operator; appeals for halt of use of force and warns of severe danger if reactors hit," tweeted IAEA.

