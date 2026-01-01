Zohran Mamdani Sworn In: Here's a look at 5 MAJOR promises by NYC’s first Muslim mayor, from rent-free housing to free buses

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s first Muslim mayor, pledging bold reforms to tackle affordability. His agenda includes rent freezes, free buses, city-run grocery stores, universal childcare, tuition-free public college and stronger protections for immigrants and LGBTQ+ communities.

Zohran Mamdani was officially sworn in as New York City’s mayor at a historic ceremony held at a decommissioned Manhattan subway station. The 34-year-old Indian-origin Democrat became the first Muslim to lead America’s largest city, taking the oath on a Quran.

'This is truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime,' Mamdani said after the ceremony, which was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James. A larger public swearing-in is scheduled at City Hall later, with US Senator Bernie Sanders presiding, followed by a block party along Broadway’s famous 'Canyon of Heroes.'

Bold Policy Agenda Targets Affordability

Mamdani’s campaign was built on tackling New York City’s longstanding affordability crisis. Among his most ambitious proposals are rent freezes for nearly one million households and the creation of a Social Housing Development Agency tasked with constructing 200,000 subsidised housing units over three years.

In addition, Mamdani has proposed a network of city-owned grocery stores to make essential goods more accessible and affordable. These measures aim to address rising living costs while prioritising low- and middle-income residents.

Free Public Services and Transit

Transportation and childcare are also central to Mamdani’s agenda. He plans to make all MTA buses free and freeze subway fares, encouraging public transit use while reducing congestion and protecting the environment. On childcare, he promises universal access for children aged six weeks to five years, alongside tuition-free public college at CUNY and SUNY institutions.

To fund these initiatives, Mamdani intends to introduce a 2% city income tax on residents earning over USD 1 million and increase corporate taxes. These revenues will support subsidised grocery stores, free transportation, expanded childcare, and other social programs.

Social Justice and Inclusion

Mamdani has emphasised equity and social justice throughout his campaign. He plans to strengthen LGBTQ+ rights, establish a Department of Community Safety, provide sanctuary protections for undocumented workers, and expand access to legal aid and language services for immigrants. His open support for the BDS movement and advocacy on the Israel-Palestine issue have drawn attention and debate nationally.

Personal Background

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani moved to New York at age seven. He became a US citizen in 2018 and entered politics through local Democratic campaigns before winning a state Assembly seat in 2020. Along with his wife, Rama Duwaji, he will move from their rent-stabilised apartment to the mayoral residence in Manhattan.

With Mamdani’s bold promises, New Yorkers are watching closely to see how the city’s youngest and first Muslim mayor balances transformative policies with the practical challenges of running one of the world’s most complex cities.