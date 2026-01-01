Zohran Mamdani Sworn-in: Meet Rama Duwaji, Syrian-American illustrator, wife of NYC's first Muslim mayor; popularly known as GenZ 'first lady' due to...

Zohran Mamdani has sworn in as New York City's mayor after midnight on Thursday, taking the oath of office at a historic, decommissioned subway station in Manhattan. Mamdani married Syrian artist Rama Duwaji in 2025. Who is Rama Duwaji?

Zohran Mamdani has sworn in as New York City's mayor after midnight on Thursday, taking the oath of office at a historic, decommissioned subway station in Manhattan. 34-year-old Mamdani was sworn in as the first Muslim leader of America's biggest city, placing his hand on a Quran as he took his oath. Zohran Mamdani was born in Uganda's Kampala, on October 18, 1991. He is the son of acclaimed Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He is a practicing Shia Muslim, Mamdani married Syrian artist Rama Duwaji in 2025.

Meet Zohran Mamdani's wife Rama Duwaji?

Syrian-American illustrator Rama Duwaji, 28, was born in Houston, Texas. She spent most of her childhood in Dubai. She pursued her education at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar and later completed her master’s in illustration at the School of Visual Arts in New York. She met Zohran Mamdani on the dating app Hinge, and they both married in 2025 in new York City.

She has been the OG 'GenZ' first lady, with a massive following on her social media for her impeccable fashion. She is known for her style and fashion. Rama wore an embroidered top by Palestinian-Jordanian designer Zeid Hijazi, on her first appearance as the 'first lady', moments after Mamdani won the NYC's mayor elections.