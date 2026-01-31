FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair named in Epstein files, here's how she is linked to Jeffrey Epstein

The latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related files, released by the U.S. Justice Department, reveals new details about influential personalities tied to Epstein. Notably, Mira Nair, Bill Clinton, Jeff Bezos, and others were named in connection with a 2009 afterparty hosted by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 01:54 PM IST

Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair named in Epstein files, here's how she is linked to Jeffrey Epstein
The latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related files released by the U.S. Justice Department on January 30 has reignited controversy, implicating several well-known personalities, including former President Donald Trump, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Among the new names appearing in the files is Mira Nair, the mother of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose attendance at a 2009 afterparty hosted by convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has raised eyebrows.

Mira Nair’s Involvement in Epstein Files

According to the newly released documents, Mira Nair, an acclaimed filmmaker, attended an afterparty at Ghislaine Maxwell's residence following the premiere of Nair's 2009 film Amelia. The party is said to have been a high-profile gathering with notable guests, including former President Bill Clinton, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and several Hollywood figures.

An email from publicist Peggy Siegel, sent on October 21, 2009, reveals key details about the event. Siegel writes, 'Just left Ghislaine's townhouse… after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there... Jean Pigoni, director Mira Nair... etc.' The email further described the lacklustre reception of Nair’s film, stating, 'Film received tepid reaction although women liked it much more.'

Notable Guests at the Afterparty

The guest list at the party reportedly included several high-profile individuals. Along with Clinton and Bezos, other notable attendees mentioned in Siegel’s email include Jean Pigoni, a well-known director, and various Hollywood personalities. Despite the star-studded gathering, the reaction to Nair’s film was described as less than enthusiastic. According to Siegel, the women at the event appreciated the film more than the men, but overall, the feedback was lukewarm.

Other High-Profile Names Surface in Epstein Files

In addition to Mira Nair, the newly released Epstein files mention numerous other high-profile names, further fueling the public’s fascination with Epstein’s extensive network. Among the names identified are former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, ex-New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, British royal Prince Andrew, and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Other famous figures cited include musician Michael Jackson, actor Kevin Spacey, and celebrities like Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Chris Tucker, and filmmaker Woody Allen. Even respected intellectuals such as Noam Chomsky and the late Stephen Hawking have been listed in the documents.

Continuing Investigation and Public Scrutiny

The release of these files is part of an ongoing effort to shed light on Epstein’s notorious network of influential figures. While these new revelations have intensified public scrutiny, it remains to be seen whether any of the individuals named in the files will face legal consequences related to their connections with Epstein.

