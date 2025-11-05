Zohran Mamdani's fiery FIRST victory speech: Takes sharp jibe at Donald Trump, says, 'Have four words for you...'; quotes Jawaharlal Nehru

Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman
After a massive victory, newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani took a sharp jibe at US President Donald Trump and quotes the famous words of India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. Declaring his victory, he delivered a powerful less than 30 minutes speech and said, "Thank you to the new generation of New York. We'll fight for you because we are you. The future is in our hands. My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty," he said. Zohran Mamdani, became New York's first Muslim and South Asian mayor, and he will be sworn in as mayor on January 1.
Talking directly to Donald Trump, he said, 'Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.'
“We will hold bad landlords to account because the Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants. We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks. We will stand alongside unions and expand labour protections because we know, just as Donald Trump does, that when working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who seek to extort them become very small indeed, he added.
In his first victory speech after victory, Mamdani quoted Jawaharlal Nehru's words from his famous Tryst with Destiny speech - “A moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance.”
Zohran Mamdani said, 'I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few. New York tonight you have delivered.'