Zohran Mamdani is all set to be the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor. If he gets elected, he would become New York City’s first Muslim and first Indian-American mayor. He is son of Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and Harvard Professor Mahmood Mamdani. Let's look at his net worth.

Zohran Mamdani is an American politician. He is a member of Democratic party. Before entering politics, he worked as an advocate and rap music producer.

Zohran Mamdani, 33, has net worth estimated to be between $2,00,000 and $3,00,000 (approximately Rs 1.6 crore to Rs 2.5 crore), according to Forbes. As per Forbes, he lives in a$2,250/month rent-stabilized Astoria apartment and owns no car.

He lists just one major asset in his financial disclosure, several acres of land in his native Uganda that he acquired in 2016. He owns four acres of land in Jinja, Uganda, estimated worth is between $1,50,000 and $2,50,000 (approximately Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 2.08 crore.) as mentioned in the documents.

Moreover, as per reports, he still earns royalty cheques on his rap music projects. he earns approximately about $1,267 (approx Rs 1.05 lakh) every year.

Zohran Mamdani was first elected to New York State Assembly in 2020, representing Astoria and Long Island City. He earns $1,42,000 (approx. Rs 1.18 crore) per year from this position.

He is son of Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan Harvard Professor Mahmood Mamdani. Their network is significantly high.

If Mamdani gets elected in November, he would become New York City’s first Muslim and first Indian-American mayor. The salary for New York City Mayor will be around $2,60,000, around Rs 2.16 crore, annually. Morever, he will be given the official residence of the Mayor, Gracie Mansion.