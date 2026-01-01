Zohran Mamdani ‘historic’ swearing-in: FIRST New York’s mayor to take oath on three different Quran as first Muslim, South-Asian

Donald Trump’s BIG claim on tariffs says, 'US sees record investment...'
New York’s newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani steps into office on the first day of New Year, January 1, 2026, as the youngest, first Muslim, first South-Asian and first African-born person to hold that position. In another first, 34-year-old mayor will take his oath of office on a centuries-old Quran, in both of his two swearing in ceremonies.
Democrat Mamdani has always been outspoken about his Muslim faith, with frequently appearances at mosques.
Democrat Zohran Mamdani will take oath on three unique Qurans in two different swearing-in ceremonies. He will place his hand on one Quran during his private and just-after-midnight swearing-in, which belongs to his grandfather and grandmother. He has chosen the Old City Hall subway stop for his midnight oath.
In the midnight ceremony, he will also place hand on a pocket-sized manuscript dating to the late 18th or early 19th century, which belonged to Arturo Schomburg, the renowned Black writer and historian.
In the swearing in ceremony at City Hall in day-time, he will also use his grandfather’s and at least one other family Quran.
Many of Mamdani’s predecessors have place their hand on a Bible during their oath, while some officials choose no book at all. However, dlected officials are not required by law to use a religious text when taking the oath of office. In 2021, Eric Adams used his mother’s Bible while holding a photo of her. Before him, Bill de Blasio used a Bible that once belonged to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In US, some other elected officials also used a Quran for their swearing-in, including Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s attorney general, first in Congress to do so in 2007, followed by Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In New York, Shahana Hanif was sworn into the City Council in 2022 with a family Quran.