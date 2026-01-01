FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump’s BIG claim on tariffs says, 'US sees record investment...'

Delhi-NCR AQI: Dense fog engulfs national capital as air quality remains in 'very poor' category, airlines issue advisories, AQI reaches...

Zohran Mamdani ‘historic’ swearing-in: FIRST New York’s mayor to take oath on three different Quran as first Muslim, South-Asian

Chinese President Xi Jinping STRONG message on Taiwan, as Beijing ends drills, says, ‘Reunification of our motherland is…’

Gold, silver prices today, January 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan: Match timing, venue and where to watch Pakistan stars in BBL New Year's Day clash

Why can't Vaibhav Suryavanshi represent India yet? Everything you need to know about ICC rules

New Year 2026: After night of partying, expert reveal useful tips to recover from hangover

U19 Asia Cup final row escalates as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi confirms ICC complaint against India over players' behaviour

Entering 2026 sober: Gen Z indulge in alcohol free parties, choose kirtan, bhajan clubbing for New Year’s celebration

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Chinese President Xi Jinping STRONG message on Taiwan, as Beijing ends drills, says, ‘Reunification of our motherland is…’

Chinese President Xi Jinping STRONG message on Taiwan, as Beijing ends drills…

Gold, silver prices today, January 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, January 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan: Match timing, venue and where to watch Pakistan stars in BBL New Year's Day clash

Babar Azam vs Mohammad Rizwan: Match timing, venue and where to watch Pakistan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...

From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses

From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore

From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025

From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces

HomeWorld

WORLD

Zohran Mamdani ‘historic’ swearing-in: FIRST New York’s mayor to take oath on three different Quran as first Muslim, South-Asian

New York’s newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani steps into office on the first day of New Year, January 1, 2026, as the youngest, first Muslim, first South-Asian and first African-born person to hold that position. In another first, 34-year-old mayor will take his oath of office on a Quran.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 08:18 AM IST

Zohran Mamdani ‘historic’ swearing-in: FIRST New York’s mayor to take oath on three different Quran as first Muslim, South-Asian
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

New York’s newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani steps into office on the first day of New Year, January 1, 2026, as the youngest, first Muslim, first South-Asian and first African-born person to hold that position. In another first, 34-year-old mayor will take his oath of office on a centuries-old Quran, in both of his two swearing in ceremonies. 

Democrat Mamdani has always been outspoken about his Muslim faith, with frequently appearances at mosques.

About the Qurans for swearing-in ceremony 

Democrat Zohran Mamdani will take oath on three unique Qurans in two different swearing-in ceremonies. He will place his hand on one Quran during his private and just-after-midnight swearing-in, which belongs to his grandfather and grandmother. He has chosen the Old City Hall subway stop for his midnight oath.

In the midnight ceremony, he will also place hand on a pocket-sized manuscript dating to the late 18th or early 19th century, which belonged to Arturo Schomburg, the renowned Black writer and historian.

In the swearing in ceremony at City Hall in day-time, he will also use his grandfather’s and at least one other family Quran.

Swearing-in on religious books

Many of Mamdani’s predecessors have place their hand on a Bible during their oath, while some officials choose no book at all. However, dlected officials are not required by law to use a religious text when taking the oath of office. In 2021, Eric Adams used his mother’s Bible while holding a photo of her. Before him, Bill de Blasio used a Bible that once belonged to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In US, some other elected officials also used a Quran for their swearing-in, including Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s attorney general, first in Congress to do so in 2007, followed by Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In New York, Shahana Hanif was sworn into the City Council in 2022 with a family Quran.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump’s BIG claim on tariffs says, 'US sees record investment...'
Donald Trump’s BIG claim on tariffs says, 'US sees record investment...'
Delhi-NCR AQI: Dense fog engulfs national capital as air quality remains in 'very poor' category, airlines issue advisories, AQI reaches...
Delhi-NCR AQI: Dense fog engulfs national capital as air quality remains in...
Zohran Mamdani ‘historic’ swearing-in: FIRST New York’s mayor to take oath on three different Quran as first Muslim, South-Asian
Zohran Mamdani ‘historic’ swearing-in: FIRST New York’s mayor to take oath on
Chinese President Xi Jinping STRONG message on Taiwan, as Beijing ends drills, says, ‘Reunification of our motherland is…’
Chinese President Xi Jinping STRONG message on Taiwan, as Beijing ends drills…
Gold, silver prices today, January 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, January 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses
From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2, to King, Ramayana: 7 most-anticipated Bollywood films of 2026
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Shocking, ugly divorces in 2025
From Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorces
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement