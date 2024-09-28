'Zionist regime hasn't...': Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's first reaction after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's death

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday condemned Israel’s actions following airstrikes on Lebanon that reportedly killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Khamenei criticised Israel’s “short-sighted” and “stupid” policy but did not directly confirm Nasrallah’s death.

Khamenei's statement came after Israeli military forces claimed they had killed Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s powerful leader, in an airstrike on southern Beirut. However, Hezbollah has not confirmed the death, leaving the situation uncertain.

In his remarks, Khamenei focused on Israel’s military actions and their impact on resistance movements in the region. He strongly condemned Israel for killing civilians, calling it an example of the “ferocity of the Zionist rabid dog.” He emphasised that Israel’s policies are misguided and harmful.

The Zionist criminals need to know that they are far too weak to be able to inflict any significant damage on the solid structure of Lebanon’s Hezbollah. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) September 28, 2024

Khamenei also expressed his unwavering support for Hezbollah, promising that the group would only grow stronger in the face of Israeli aggression. He warned Israel that its efforts to weaken Hezbollah would fail, stating that "the Zionist criminals are too weak to cause any significant harm to Hezbollah's strong structure."

Khamenei reassured that all resistance forces in the region stand united in their support for Hezbollah, signalling a strong stance against Israeli actions.