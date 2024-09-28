Twitter
Meet India's youngest woman to crack UPSC exam at age 21, secured AIR 13, but didn't become IAS due to...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 'Aut Zuck aut nihil' custom T-shirt slogan goes viral: Know what it means

Air India passenger finds cockroach in food served on Delhi-New York flight; here's what airline said

Haryana: 3 dead, 9 injured in illegal firecracker factory blast in Sonipat, here's what we know so far

Guru Randhawa reacts after KRK calls him '2 Rs actor, dhobi': 'Lagta hai kisi Punjabi ke...'

World

'Zionist regime hasn't...': Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's first reaction after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's death

Khamenei's statement came after Israeli military forces claimed they had killed Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s powerful leader, in an airstrike on southern Beirut

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 04:47 PM IST

'Zionist regime hasn't...': Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's first reaction after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's death
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday condemned Israel’s actions following airstrikes on Lebanon that reportedly killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Khamenei criticised Israel’s “short-sighted” and “stupid” policy but did not directly confirm Nasrallah’s death.

Khamenei's statement came after Israeli military forces claimed they had killed Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s powerful leader, in an airstrike on southern Beirut. However, Hezbollah has not confirmed the death, leaving the situation uncertain.

In his remarks, Khamenei focused on Israel’s military actions and their impact on resistance movements in the region. He strongly condemned Israel for killing civilians, calling it an example of the “ferocity of the Zionist rabid dog.” He emphasised that Israel’s policies are misguided and harmful.

Khamenei also expressed his unwavering support for Hezbollah, promising that the group would only grow stronger in the face of Israeli aggression. He warned Israel that its efforts to weaken Hezbollah would fail, stating that "the Zionist criminals are too weak to cause any significant harm to Hezbollah's strong structure."

Khamenei reassured that all resistance forces in the region stand united in their support for Hezbollah, signalling a strong stance against Israeli actions.

