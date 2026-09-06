'Zero control of its border': Trump slams Spain over Ceuta migrant crisis

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Spain over the migrant crisis in Ceuta, accusing Madrid of losing control of its borders.

US President Donald Trump slammed Spain over the migrant crisis after a recent invasion by thousands in the territory of Ceuta. He also accused Madrid of maintaining zero control over its borders. In his recent post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, ''So sad what is happening in Spain, a country with ZERO control of its Border. WOW!''

Trump's latest comment came weeks after a massive influx of migrants into Ceuta, which is one of Spain's biggest migration crises in recent years, where over 70,000 people reportedly crossed from Morocco into Spain.

Speaking about the situation during his conversation with GB News, Trump censured Spain's handling of the crisis, which saw thousands of Moroccan migrants swimming towards the Spanish enclave in North Africa last July, triggering numerous arrests and over 100 fatalities.

However, a majority of such individuals have returned voluntarily, but a few thousand still remain stationed within Ceuta. Trump described the influx as an 'invasion of a country' and said that Spain will be a 'ruined country'.

''You know, you don't have thousands of people just bum-rushing your country. I've never seen anything like it,'' Trump said. He also compared this situation with the condition in the United Kingdom, noting that Britain is likewise grappling with domestic migration challenges, though 'not as visible as that'.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that roughly 5,000 individuals, including nearly 1,000 minors, stayed in Ceuta, whereas local municipal authorities estimated the figure higher at 9,000. Amid this crisis, the Spanish PM is facing enormous political pressure within Parliament and among the public, which could dent his chances in the General Elections next year.

(With inputs from agencies)