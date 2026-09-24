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Zelenskyy warns India, 46 other countries over Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Take care of your citizens'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged India and 46 other countries to prevent their citizens from being recruited by Russia for the Ukraine war, alleging that some were taken to Russia through deception.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 09:13 AM IST

Zelenskyy warns India, 46 other countries over Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Take care of your citizens'
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on India and 46 other countries to protect their citizens from being recruited by Russia for the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Zelenskyy alleged that Russia was recruiting foreign nationals and sending them to the battlefield after bringing them to the country through what he described as “deception and tricks”.

“We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war. Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa, many others... We also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians — people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks,” Zelenskyy said.

227 Indians recruited, 51 reported dead

According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, 227 Indian nationals have been recruited into the Russian armed forces. Of these, 139 have been discharged, while 51 have died.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in the first week of September that India has been in regular discussions with Moscow over the release and repatriation of Indian nationals serving with the Russian military.

‘Do not let Putin drag you into this war’

Zelenskyy directly appealed to representatives of the 47 countries to take steps to prevent their citizens from being drawn further into the conflict.

“I want to speak directly to every representative of these 47 countries. You know what Russia is doing with your people, your citizens. Take care of them and do not let them end up on another front. Do not let Putin drag you into this war...Limit his room to act, limit his money, limit his war,” he said.

Zelenskyy says Russia's oil sector under pressure

The Ukrainian President also spoke about efforts to put pressure on Russia's ability to finance the war.

He said Russia's oil industry was facing serious pressure and argued that Ukraine's objective was not to target fuel or oil infrastructure for its own sake, but to reduce Moscow's ability to fund the conflict.

“Oil itself is not Ukraine’s target, not our target, not gasoline or diesel, not factories or ports … Our target is Russia’s ability to finance this war, to drag it out, to make it more brutal and more destructive,” Zelenskyy said.

“Russia’s finances and Russia’s production are what must be stopped if Putin is to be stopped,” he added.

Zelenskyy accuses North Korea of sending troops

Zelenskyy also accused North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of sending troops to Russia to support its military operations in Ukraine.

He alleged that North Korea was receiving advanced military capabilities from Russia in return for its support, including improvements in ballistic missile and drone technology.

“You probably saw the broadcast from Pyongyang when they honoured those who were killed. And this is madness, too. Why should Koreans give their lives in a war against Ukraine?” he said.

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