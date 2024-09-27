Twitter
World

Zelenskyy meets Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, discusses Ukraine's 'victory plan'

During the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the support of the United States, highlighting that the two nations have stood together since the beginning of the Russian invasion

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

Zelenskyy meets Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, discusses Ukraine's 'victory plan'
Image source: X/POTUS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the details of Ukraine's Victory Plan amid the ongoing war with Russia. During the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the support of the United States, highlighting that the two nations have stood together since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "During the meeting with President Joe Biden, I presented the Victory Plan to him. We discussed details to strengthen the plan, coordinated our positions, views, and approaches, and tasked our teams with holding consultations on the next steps."

The meeting at the White House came after the US announced a new package of weapons and nearly USD 8 billion in aid for Ukraine.

"We deeply appreciate that Ukraine and the United States have stood side by side since the very beginning of the Russian invasion. Your determination is incredibly important for us to prevail," the post added.

Meanwhile, President Biden took to his X handle to express solidarity with Ukraine. He also stated that Ukraine will emerge victorious in the war against Russia.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Today, President Zelenskyy and I sat down again to discuss strengthening Ukraine's position on the battlefield and helping Ukraine rebuild stronger than before. Two things are clear: Ukraine will win this war. And the US will continue to stand by them every step of the way."

Zelenskyy also shared a post about sharing the details of Victory Plan with Harris and said, "I shared the details of the Victory Plan with Vice President Kamala Harris. It is very important for us to be fully understandable and work in full coordination with the United States."

Zelenskyy emphasised the need to safeguard his nation from Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing aggression, while also expressing gratitude to the US for its support. "We must end this war and achieve a just peace. We must protect our people - Ukrainian families, Ukrainian children - and everyone from Putin's evil. We are grateful to America for supporting Ukraine throughout this time," the post added.

Also, the Biden administration announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine.

The Department of Defense (DoD) announced a significant new security assistance package to ensure Ukraine has the tools it needs to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression, the Pentagon said in a press release.

This security assistance package commits an additional USD 2.4 billion in support through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) that will provide Ukraine with additional air defence, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), and air-to-ground munitions, as well as strengthen Ukraine's defence industrial base and support its maintenance and sustainment requirements.

The capabilities in this announcement include munitions and support for Ukrainian air defence systems; air-to-ground munitions; UAS and components to support Ukrainian production of UAS; counter-UAS equipment; unmanned surface vessels; secure communications equipment; equipment and materiel to support Ukrainian munitions production; spare parts, maintenance and sustainment support, and other ancillary equipment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
