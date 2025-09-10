Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Zelenskyy issues BIG warning to Europe after Russian 'Shahed' drones breach NATO airspace: 'Extremely dangerous...'

The attacks targeted at least 15 regions, causing one death. Zelenskyy said rescuers were working in Volochysk, Khmelnytskyi region, after a missile hit a sewing workshop.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 03:25 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (local time) warned Europe and NATO of an escalating threat from Russia after a massive barrage of missiles and drones struck Ukraine, including Russian-Iranian "Shahed" drones, eight of which crossed into Polish airspace. The attacks targeted at least 15 regions, causing one death. Zelenskyy said rescuers were working in Volochysk, Khmelnytskyi region, after a missile hit a sewing workshop.

"As of now, three people are reported injured. This is just one of the sites of today's massive Russian attack: about 415 drones of various types and more than 40 cruise and ballistic missiles. Fifteen of our regions were under attack. Sadly, one person was killed as a result of shelling in the Zhytomyr region. My condolences to the family and loved ones," he said. Using "Sahed's" breach of NATO airspace as a pretext, Zelenskyy also expressed concern that the conflict would spread further into NATO territory. "Today there was another step of escalation - Russian-Iranian 'Shaheds' operated in the airspace of Poland, in NATO airspace. It was not just one 'Shahed' that could be called an accident, but at least eight strike drones aimed toward Poland," he said.

Calling it an "extremely dangerous precedent for Europe," Zelenskyy said a strong and joint response was needed. "The Russians must feel the consequences. Russia must feel that the war cannot be expanded and will have to be ended. The pause in sanctions has gone on far too long. Delaying restrictions on Russia and its accomplices only means increasing the brutality of the strikes. Sufficient weapons are needed to deter Russia. A strong response is needed - and it can only be a joint response by all partners: Ukraine, Poland, all Europeans, the United States. I thank everyone who is helping," the Ukrainian President added.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also urged Western partners to step up sanctions against Moscow and strengthen Ukraine's air defence, warning that Russia's aggression is expanding into Europe."Russian drones flying into Poland during the massive attack on Ukraine show that Putin's sense of impunity keeps growing because he was not properly punished for his previous crimes. Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West. The longer he faces no strength in response, the more aggressive he gets. A weak response now will provoke Russia even more--and then Russian missiles and drones will fly even further into Europe," Sybiha said. He called on NATO members and neighbouring countries to act decisively and allow their air defence systems to intercept drones and missiles in Ukrainian airspace, including those approaching NATO borders. "This situation shows that finally the decision needs to be taken to enable partner air defence capabilities in neighbouring countries to be used to intercept drones and missiles in the Ukrainian airspace, including those approaching NATO borders. Ukraine has suggested such step for a long time. It needs to be taken for the sake of collective security. This is also a call for partners to urgently strengthen Ukraine's air defense and better protect against a growing number of Russian drones and missiles attacking us on a regular basis," he said.

The Foreign Minister also stressed that sanctions against Moscow must be toughened without delay."Furthermore, sanctions must be ramped up without delay. Putin will only get serious about peace negotiations when he faces serious transatlantic pressure. The Russian War Machine must be stopped--and it can only be stopped by strength, not weakness," Sybiha said. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also condemned Russia's "growing" aggression and warned of its threat to Europe, urging the world to break the "aggressor's war economy"."Russia is deliberately expanding its aggression, posing an ever-growing threat to Europe. The drone swarm over Polish territory is yet another proof, as is its threatening rhetoric towards NATO's Eastern flank. The world must stop the aggressor -- break its war economy and its ability to destroy and kill," Nauseda said

(Only the headline and picture of this report  have been reworked by the DNA staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed)

