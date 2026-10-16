'Zelensky Not A Good Guy To Deal With': Donald Trump says Ukraine President harder to negotiate with than Putin

US President Donald Trump called Ukraine President Zelensky "not a good guy to deal with", said he is harder to deal with than Putin and Ukraine should get new leader; remarks amid Starlink dispute and diesel deal with Moscow.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday continued criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, describing him as "not a good guy for us to deal with" and claiming he could be more difficult to negotiate with than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His remarks come amid growing dispute over Starlink restrictions and follow diesel deal with Moscow.

In interview with Newsmax, Trump questioned Zelenskyy's willingness to reach settlement with Moscow.

"Zelensky is not a good guy for us to deal with. Biden gave him hundreds of billions of dollars, billions and billions of dollars," Trump said, referring to US military aid.

"I think they're going to; if they're going to end up with settlement of some kind, they're not going to do it with him. He doesn't want to settle," he added.

Trump says Zelensky harder than Putin

"I think I find Zelensky to be more difficult to deal with than Putin," US President said.

Remarks come amid renewed tensions between Washington and Kyiv over Ukraine's military strategy, particularly strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and reported disruptions to satellite connectivity.

Zelenskyy alleged Washington warned Ukraine that intelligence-sharing could be suspended unless Kyiv stopped attacking Russian refineries. He said disruption was presented as technical problem.

"It was not a technical problem; it was the will," Zelenskyy said, referring to Starlink and Starshield connectivity.

Dispute has drawn attention to Ukraine's reliance on Starlink, operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, for military communications and drone operations.

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Trump says Ukraine should get new President

Trump had earlier criticised Zelenskyy's approach at White House on Saturday, suggesting Ukraine should elect new leader.

"We told Zelensky, 'You can do whatever you want to Russia, but don't hit the refineries because that's a world problem.' And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel," Trump said.

"You know what I suggest? I suggest they get a new leader who could make a deal," he said.