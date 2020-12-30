ZeeReadersPoll2020: Was the US Presidential election the most important news story of 2020?

The United States of America’s race to elect its 59th President was one of the most controversial and long-drawn process in recent history. Democrat candidate Joe Biden upset incumbent US President Donald Trump to secure his entry into the White House on January 20, 2021.

Trump became the first US president since George H. W. Bush in 1992 and the 11th incumbent in the country's history to lose a bid for a second term, and former US vice-president Biden won the largest share of the popular vote against an incumbent since 1932.

The election saw the highest voter turnout since 1900, with both Trump and Biden receiving more than 74 million votes, surpassing former President Barack Obama’s record of 69.5 million votes from 2008.

This Presidential election also saw a record number of ballots cast by mail because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the results in some of the crucial states could not be announced four days after the election.

