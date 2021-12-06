'Youthful exuberance, happens all the time': Pak minister on lynching of Sri Lankan man

In a shocking incident, a mob in Pakistan's Sialkot had recently tortured a Sri Lankan national man to death before burning his body. On the incident, Pakistan's Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak has allegedly termed as "youthful exuberance of Muslim youngsters" and it "happens all the time".

As per reports, he also said, 'When the youth feel Islam has been attacked, they react to defend it."

#Pakistan’s Defence Minister ⁦@PervezKhattakPK⁩ dismisses seriousness of the killing of a Sri Lankan by an Islamic lynch mob. He said it was “youthful exuberance” of Muslim youth. It happens all the time; when youth feel Islam is attacked; they react to defend it, he added pic.twitter.com/fagkVemsaj — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) December 6, 2021

The incident, that happened on Wednesday, is said to be another case of alleged blasphemy. On Monday, Khattak took to Twitter and issued a statement on the incident. "I strongly condemn the brutal victimisation of the Sri Lankan who has been killed. The incident is not a reflection of Pakistan. Pakistan denounces extremism in all its forms and manifestation. Those responsible shall be brought to justice," he tweeted.

Sialkot District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik said the man, identified as Priyantha Kumara, was a Sri Lankan national, the report said.

The incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, where reportedly the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him, the report said.

Videos shared on social media showed hundreds of men and young boys gathered at the site.

Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the murder, terming it as a "very tragic incident", while the spokesperson for Sialkot police said details would be shared with the media after initial investigation.

A similar incident in Sialkot in 2010 had shaken the country when an angry mob had lynched two brothers in the presence of police, declaring them dacoits. The incident sparked shock and horror across the country as cellphone footage of the heinous murders was uploaded to video-sharing sites.