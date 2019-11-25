Trending#

Maharashtra

Shiv Sena

NCP

JNU

  1. Home
  2. World


Young scientist’s story about grades inspires many, even Google CEO Sundar Pichai couldn't stop himself from praising

Inspiring!


Young scientist’s story about grades inspires many, even Google CEO Sundar Pichai couldn't stop himself from praising

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Nov 25, 2019, 07:59 AM IST

Sarafina Nance would have never thought in her dreams that her view about grades and education will inspire thousands.

Young scientist’s story about grades inspires many, even Google CEO Sundar Pichai couldn't stop himself from praising 

Nance, a young scholar tweeted how she once got zero in a quantum physics exam which meant she had to consider quitting physics but later doing Ph.D. in the very same subject. 

“4 years ago I got a 0 on a quantum physics exam. i met with my professor fearing i needed to change my major & quit physics. today, i’m in a top tier astrophysics Ph.D. program & published 2 papers,” Nance, a 26-year-old astrophysicist who says she researches supernovae, wrote.

“STEM is hard for everyone—grades don’t mean you’re not good enough to do it,” she wrote.

While people couldn't stop praising Nance for her determination and thoughts about grades & education, she got a special message from Google CEO Sundar Pichai.  

"Well said and so inspiring!" wrote 'inspired' Pichai, quoting the tweet. "Thank you so much!!! This means the world!!," Nance replied.

Her tweet has received almost 80,000 'likes' in a day and encouraging messages from all over the world. 

Sarafina Nance is doing a Ph.D. in astrophysics at one of the top institutions in the world, the University of California, Berkeley. The 26-year-old astrophysicist is researching supernovae.