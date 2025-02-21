Trudeau takes a jab at Trump after Canada's hockey win as US-Canada trade tensions escalate with new tariffs.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau aimed a sharp remark at US President Donald Trump after Canada’s hockey team won against the US in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game. The match, held in Boston, Massachusetts, ended with Team Canada securing a 3-2 victory in overtime.

You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2025

Following the win, Trudeau posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "You can't take our country — and you can't take our game." This was seen as a response to Trump’s repeated remarks referring to Canada as the “51st state” and calling Trudeau its “governor.” Trump has even joked about legendary NHL player Wayne Gretzky becoming Canada’s Prime Minister.

Trade Tensions Between Canada and the US

The lighthearted sports rivalry is just one part of a bigger issue between the two countries. The US and Canada are currently caught in a trade dispute due to Trump’s new economic policies. The US President has declared an economic emergency, leading to new tariffs on imports:

10% tariff on all goods coming from China.

25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada.

10% tariff on Canadian energy products like oil, natural gas, and electricity.

In response, Trudeau has announced that Canada will impose 25% tariffs on $106 billion (approximately ₹8.8 lakh crore) worth of American goods. He also urged Canadians to avoid traveling to the US as a way to show resistance against the tariffs.

Trudeau Faces Criticism for Insensitivity

While Trudeau’s hockey-related post received praise from Canadians, some critics accused him of being insensitive. His comment came shortly after an aviation incident involving a Delta plane at Toronto Airport, raising concerns about his priorities. Critics argued that instead of focusing on hockey, he should have addressed the safety issue first.

As tensions continue to rise between Canada and the US, it remains to be seen how both leaders will handle the economic and diplomatic challenges ahead.