‘You become Third World Country’: US President Donald Trump renews immigration criticism

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) renewed his criticism of immigration, arguing that large-scale migration from developing countries could undermine the future of the United States.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) renewed his criticism of immigration, arguing that large-scale migration from developing countries could undermine the future of the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, “Sadly, if you import people from Third World Countries, you quickly become a Third World Country-- And there's not a thing you can do about it. Make America Great Again!”

The slogan "Make America Great Again", a hallmark of Trump's political movement, featured prominently in the post, underscoring his continued focus on immigration and national identity as key themes of his presidency. Earlier on June 8 (local time), US President Donald Trump lambasted federal judges after a court invalidated his administration's implementation of a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas, describing the judicial decisions as “crazy”.

The court had previously ruled that the steep financial levy constituted an unlawful tax that lacked proper authorisation from the US Congress. The US President offered these assessments while speaking to reporters while departing New York after attending the NBA Finals match between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. “These federal judges are really giving us a hard time. It's really crazy what's going on with the court system... They're hurting our country very badly,” he said.

This highly publicised judicial verdict represented a major blow to the Trump administration's broader strategy aimed at restricting employment-driven immigration channels and creating steep hurdles for US employers trying to onboard international professionals. Structurally, the H-1B visa has long solidified its status as an essential foundation for the American guest-worker immigration model, under which the US government caps the yearly allocation at 65,000 standard permits, while reserving an extra 20,000 slots specifically for candidates who have earned advanced graduate degrees from US institutions.

Meanwhile, on April 23, US President Donald Trump amplified a provocative critique of birthright citizenship by sharing a video of prominent conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, who claimed the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit American laws by arriving in the “ninth month of their pregnancy”. In the footage, Savage argued that such practices create a loophole where “a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)