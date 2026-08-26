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'You are not alone': Nepal PM Balen Shah's first statement as flash flood kills 95

At least 95 people have been confirmed dead in the flood that engulfed several villages in the Rasuwa district and caused widespread damage along the Bhote Koshi River.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 09:18 PM IST

'You are not alone': Nepal PM Balen Shah's first statement as flash flood kills 95
Nepal's prime minister Balendra Shah.
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Nepal's prime minister Balendra Shah has appealed for unity in his first remarks after a deadly flash flood swept the Himalayan nation. "Please be patient. The government takes full responsibility for your rescue, treatment, food, and shelter. In times of such a disaster, we all need to stand together," Shah said in a statement on social media on Wednesday. At least 95 people have been confirmed dead in the flood that engulfed several villages in the Rasuwa district and caused widespread damage along the Bhote Koshi River.

In his statement, Shah said the government had mobilised all available resources for the rescue operation. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the National Council, and the Cabinet held emergency meetings to ramp up the relief efforts, the prime minister added. Visuals that surfaced on social media on Wednesday showed massive waves from the flooded river washing away bridges and houses.

Shah said that the Nepali Army, Armed Guard Force, and Nepal Guard teams have been deployed to rescue people in the affected areas. More than 250 civilians were rescued by the Nepali Army using helicopters and those injured were brought to capital Kathmandu for treatment, the PM added. "These times are very sensitive. Our first priority should be to save the lives of the injured, search for the missing, and provide security to the affected people," Shah said. "The government has deployed medical teams in the affected areas to rescue the injured and provide first aid...Nepal Scouts, World Health Organization and other bodies have sent doctors, rescue workers, and health supplies to the flood-hit areas," his statement further read.

Shah has issued instructions that food, clean water, medicines, and temporary accommodation should be immediately arranged for the affected families in flood-hit regions. He assured that roads, bridges, electricity, and water supply infrastructure that were destroyed in the flood will be rebuilt on priority and that displaced families will be resettled to a safe place. Addressing the affected people, Shah said: "I want to assure you that you are not alone in these difficult times. The state is with you with all its resources. Please be patient. In such a crisis, we all should be united."

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