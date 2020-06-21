'Yoga promotes peace, rights, and well-being': UN Director General at Geneva

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21.

Yoga promotes principles of peace, rights, and wellbeing that the UN is working towards, said UN Director-General Tatiana Valovaya on Saturday during the commemoration of 6th International Day of Yoga.

"Yoga promotes principles of peace, rights, and wellbeing that the UN is working towards. Celebrating #International Yoga Day, we`re sending a message of unity and connection, one that is of substantial value at times of great challenges but also great opportunities for multilateralism," Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of UN, Geneva, said on Twitter.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6:30 AM on Sunday and said that many of the asanas in Yoga, like 'Pranayam', may prove to be key in helping the body ward off the COVID-19 threat. "Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the 6th International Yoga Day. This day is a day of solidarity and universal brotherhood," said the Prime Minister while delivering the speech from New Delhi early this morning.

Modi spoke about the importance of Yoga Day and said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. "It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate, it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith, and descent," said Prime Minister Modi.

He said that the world is realising the need for Yoga, even more, today, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. "If our immunity is strong then it helps in fighting against the disease. There are Yoga practices that boost our immunity and improve metabolism," said the Prime Minister.

This year, the day has come amidst Coronavirus pandemic. The Yoga practitioners are adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing.

At least 8.6 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus around the world, 458,000 have died due to the deadly virus and more than 4.2 million have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

